Minor names team leaders in North Thailand

BANGKOK, 21 MAY 2025: Minor Hotels announces senior leadership appointments for its Anantara-branded resorts in Chiang Mai and the Golden Triangle area in Chiang Rai.

Arnaud Béril, General Manager of Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, expands his purview to include Anantara Chiang Mai Resort as Cluster General Manager of both resorts, and Jean-Marc Pougnet, Resort Manager at Avani+ Khao Lak Resort, moves north to become General Manager of Anantara Golden Triangle.

Arnaud Béril, Cluster General Manager of Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort and Anantara Chiang Mai Resort (left) and Jean-Marc Pougnet, General Manager of Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort (right).

Arnaud Béril elevated to Cluster General Manager, Anantara Chiang Mai Resort and Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, returns to Anantara Chiang Mai, where he was Food & Beverage Manager in 2015 and will oversee both northern Thailand Anantara properties. He joined Minor Hotels as an intern in 2010, rising through the ranks to hold several senior operations roles across the group’s properties across Thailand, including Koh Phangan, Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Hua Hin, Koh Samui and Chiang Rai. In 2022, he moved to Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort as Resort Manager and became General Manager a year later.

Jean-Marc Pougnet’s promotion to General Manager at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort marks his return to his first property with Minor Hotels and his first General Manager role. After moving to Chiang Rai, Thailand, in 2013, he joined Anantara Golden Triangle in 2018 as Food & Beverage Manager and was later promoted to Director of Food & Beverage. He moved to Avani+ Khao Lak Resort in 2021 to set up its F&B department. For the past two years, Jean-Marc has served as Resort Manager at Avani+ Khao Lak Resort, leading the team of over 300 members at the 327-key property.