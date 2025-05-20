HCMC promotes its MICE facilities at IMEX

FRANKFURT, 21 MAY 2025: Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism is embarking on its Tourism Promotion Programme in Germany this week as part of its presence at the IMEX Frankfurt 2025, which opened on 20 May.

The three-day show closing on 22 May allows the delegation to present the latest updates on Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism products and services, spotlighting business event facilities for European MICE professionals at its Pavilion B325 in Messe Frankfurt.

Team participants

Vietnam Airlines

Ben Thanh Tourist

Asian Trails

Terraverde Travel & Events

MakeYourAsia

Indochina Heritage

ASIA DMC

Trusted DMC

Vietravel

Bliss Hoi An

The promotions kicked off with the HCMC delegation hosting “Your Gateway to Vietnam – Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, the opening day of the B2B business events trade show.