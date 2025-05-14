Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism renews Agoda pact

SINGAPORE, 15 May 2025: Agoda has renewed its partnership with Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism to boost international and domestic visits through Agoda’s booking channel.

Agoda’s technology will encourage greater use of digital technologies and innovative approaches within Indonesia’s tourism industry, linked to the Ministry’s tourism 4.0 vision strategy.

Photo credit: Agoda. From left to right: Samuel Hsiao – Senior Manager of Government Affairs at Agoda; Dr Anwari Masatip – Director – NHI Bandung Tourism Polytechnic; Denise Hartono – Associate Director at Agoda; Gede Gunawan – Senior Country Director at Agoda; Masruroh – Senior Advisor for Digital Transformation and Tourism Innovation; Dr Andar Danova L Goeltom – Assistant Deputy of Human Resources Capacity Improvement of the Apparatus and Vocational Education; Firnandi Ghufron – Assistant Deputy of Tourism Marketing Strategy and Communication; Rachmadizal Rizal, Strategic Account Manager at Agoda.

The refreshed collaboration outlines joint initiatives scheduled over the next three years, including targeted marketing campaigns, support for sustainable tourism practices and developing digital skills for Indonesia’s young tourism professionals.

The refreshed partnership kicked off with Agoda hosting the first Agoda Academy workshop to provide workshops to the students at Bandung Tourism Polytechnic. The half-day workshop offered students a glimpse into Agoda’s work culture and operational case studies, providing a practical perspective for those interested in acquiring digital tourism skills.

“As a committed partner in Indonesia’s tourism industry, Agoda is dedicated to sharing world-class expertise and insights to nurture the next generation of tourism professionals in Indonesia,” said Agoda. Senior Country Director Gede Gunawan.

“By renewing our collaboration, we’re also excited to support the Ministry’s vision on Tourism 4.0 with Agoda’s expertise in digital solutions. This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to seeing Indonesia thrive as a destination while enabling local communities to benefit from the many opportunities tourism generates around local economies.”

Home to iconic destinations such as Bali, Yogyakarta, and Komodo National Park, Indonesia offers an unparalleled mix of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and unique experiences. Visitors can explore pristine beaches, trek in lush rainforests, or dive into vibrant underwater ecosystems. Beyond nature, Indonesia’s vibrant art, festivals, and culinary offerings—from traditional markets to fine cuisine — promise enriching, immersive experiences for global travellers seeking unforgettable journeys.

Ministry of Tourism Chief Secretary Bayu Aji expressed enthusiasm for the extended collaboration, saying, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Agoda, as it not only strengthens Indonesia’s standing as a vibrant and more sustainable tourism destination but will also help equip our workforce in the tourism sector for the future through initiatives such as the Agoda Academy Workshop”

In the previous MOU between Agoda and the Ministry of Tourism, Agoda launched several campaigns co-branded with the Ministry’s “Wonderful Indonesia” initiative and promoted more sustainable tourism practices.

The initiative included collaborating with influencers such as Anya Geraldine, amplifying tourist destinations, and supporting the Ministry of Tourism’s goals for tourism growth.

With access to Agoda’s vast network of accommodations, flights, and activities, alongside its expertise in travel technology, the Ministry of Tourism is poised to leverage solutions that help ensure tourism in Indonesia can flourish amidst a rapidly digitising world.