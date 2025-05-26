Vietjet orders A330-900s

HANOI, 27 MAY 2025: Vietjet has placed a new order with Airbus for 20 widebody A330-900 aircraft to support expansion over the next decade.

Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao and Airbus International President Wouter van Wersch signed the agreement in Hanoi. Documents were exchanged in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, during an official visit to the country by the French Head of State.

This long-term order will support Vietjet’s ongoing international network expansion, enabling the airline to increase flights on high-capacity routes across the Asia-Pacific region and introduce new future long-haul services to Europe.

Vietjet Chair Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said: “Modern Airbus aircraft, with the latest efficiency and lower fuel consumption, have accompanied Vietjet’s growth and will continue to support our global flight network expansion. Vietjet remains dedicated to delivering greater connectivity and sustainable air travel for millions of passengers worldwide.”

The new contract with Vietjet doubles its firm orders for the A330neo to 40 aircraft. In addition, the carrier has 96 A320neo Family single-aisle aircraft on order. Vietjet operates an all-Airbus fleet comprising 115 single-aisle A320 Family aircraft and seven A330-300s.

Vietjet flies international services to Australia, India and Kazakhstan with its A330-300s, offering passengers enhanced comfort and greater choice, including in business class.

Powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330-900 can fly 7,200 nm (13,300 km non-stop). The A330neo features the award-winning Airspace cabin, which offers passengers a unique experience, high comfort level, ambience, and design. This includes more individual space, enlarged overhead bins, a new lighting system and access to the latest in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.

At the end of April 2025, the A330 Family had won over 1,800 firm orders from more than 130 customers worldwide. As with all in-production aircraft, the A330neo can operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with a target to increase to up to 100% SAF capability by 2030.