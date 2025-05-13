CAAT upgrades passenger rights in new notification

BANGKOK, 14 May 2025: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) introduces improved passenger protection regulations outlined in a Civil Aviation Board Notification No. 101, which will come into effect on 20 May 20.

Under the new regulations, airlines must provide enhanced support and compensation for international flight delays or cancellations.

Photo credit: CAAT.

Here are the standout rules of the new CAAT passenger protection regulations notification 101, a 14-page document that is available as a PDF download.

https://www.caat.or.th/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Reg-CAB-No-101-Measures-to-Protect-Passenger-Rights-on-Domestic-and-International-Scheduled-Flights.pdf

The new CAAT (Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand) passenger protection regulations under Notification No. 101, set to be effective from May 20, 2025, aim to significantly enhance the rights of passengers on both domestic and international scheduled flights.

Notification No. 101 significantly strengthens passenger rights in Thailand, particularly for international flights, by mandating clearer compensation and support standards for delays, cancellations, and denied boarding.

It also addresses the issue of tarmac delays, ensuring passenger well-being during such situations. The increased compensation for domestic flights also reflects a broader effort to improve passenger protection across the Thai aviation industry.

The main points of these regulations, focusing particularly on international flights

For international flight delays

Delays over two hours: Airlines must provide complimentary food and beverages or coupons, as well as free communication tools (phone calls or email).

Delays over five hours: In addition to the above, airlines must offer passengers THB1,500 in cash compensation (or equivalent alternatives like credit shells, vouchers, or frequent flyer miles within 14 days, and provide accommodation and transfers if an overnight stay is required. Passengers who no longer wish to travel must be offered a full refund or alternative compensation.

Delays over 10 hours: Airlines must provide the same support as for two and five-hour delays and immediately offer passengers the following options:

Cash compensation within 14 days based on flight distance:

THB 2,000 for flights not exceeding 1,500 kilometres.

THB 3,500 for flights between 1,500–3,500 kilometres.

THB 4,500 for flights over 3,500 kilometres.

Compensation includes credit shells, travel vouchers, or frequent flyer miles.

Accommodation and transfers for overnight stays.

Passengers who no longer wish to continue their journey must be offered a full refund, alternative flights to the original or a nearby destination, or other suitable transportation.

For international flight cancellations or denied boarding:

Passengers are entitled to the same level of compensation for delays exceeding 10 hours unless:

The airline notifies passengers at least seven days in advance.

Notification is given within seven days, but an alternative flight is provided that allows arrival within three hours of the original schedule.

The cancellation is due to unforeseeable and unavoidable circumstances (force majeure) despite the airline taking appropriate measures.

Updated compensation for domestic flights

Delays over five hours: Compensation increased from THB600 to THB 1,200.

Cancellations: Compensation increased from THB1,200 to THB1,500.

Airlines may offer credit shells, travel vouchers, or mileage points of equal or greater value as alternatives to cash compensation, except in cases of force majeure.

Tarmac Delay Protections

Airlines must ensure adequate ventilation, temperature control, access to restrooms, and urgent medical care if needed during tarmac delays.

Passengers must be allowed to disembark if the delay exceeds three hours without a confirmed take-off time unless it poses a safety or air traffic control risk.