Courtyard by Marriott arrives in Danang

DANANG, VIETNAM, 29 MAY 2025: Courtyard by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, opens Courtyard by Marriott Danang Han River, a brand-new urban landmark in downtown Danang, marking the brand’s debut in Vietnam.

The 300-room hotel is also Marriott International’s fifth hotel in the dynamic seafront city of Danang, 4.4km from the city’s airport.

Positioned in the city centre overlooking the Han River, the 45-story Courtyard by Marriott Danang is poised to become one of the city’s popular venues for corporate and social events, with 10 meeting spaces and a ballroom. When guests are not working or sightseeing, they can unwind in style with a choice of restaurants and leisure facilities — a rooftop outdoor infinity pool, a kids’ pool, and a fitness studio on the 29th floor.

The hotel group has assigned Stefano Maccagno, Cluster General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott Danang Han River and Four Points by Sheraton Danang.

Danang is considered one of the most compelling coastal destinations in Vietnam, boasting an international airport and several golf courses adjacent to its renowned beaches. It is also the gateway city for travellers visiting World Heritage, such as the village of Hoi An and the former imperial citadel of Hui.