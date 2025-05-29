Air Cambodia links Bangkok to Cambodia’s beaches

SINGAPORE, 30 MAY 2025: Air Cambodia has resumed flights between Sihanoukville and Bangkok, operating the route twice weekly since 22 May. Flights are scheduled between Sihanoukville and Bangkok on Thursday and Sunday using an A320 with 180 seats.

Air Cambodia already flies daily on the highly competitive route linking Phnom Penh and Bangkok. Still, at present, it is the only airline serving the Thai capital from Sihanoukville, a port city on the southern coast of Cambodia and the gateway to island resorts in the Gulf of Thailand, such as Koh Rong, home to the Royal Sands Koh Rong Resort.

The new route will make it more convenient for travellers heading for Cambodia’s holiday islands, further promoting tourism and cultural exchanges between Cambodia and Thailand.

Flight schedule

K6726 departs Sihanoukville (KOS) at 1220 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 1335. (Thursday and Sunday).

K6727 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 1020 and arrives in Sihanoukville (KOS) at 1335. (Thursday and Sunday).

Meanwhile, Air Cambodia confirmed this week it has taken delivery of a new 70-seat ATR 72-600 aircraft ideal for short-haul flights to rural airports. The ATR 72-600 is known for excellent fuel efficiency, consuming 15 to 20% less fuel than older models and requiring a shorter runway.