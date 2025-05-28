Air Niugini orders more A220s

SINGAPORE, 29 May 2025: Air Niugini, the national carrier of Papua New Guinea, has signed a firm order with Airbus for two more single-aisle A220-100s.

This follows an initial order in 2023 for six aircraft. Additionally, the carrier has signed lease agreements for three A220-300s from US-based lessor Azorra.

Photo credit: Airbus. Firm order for two more single-aisle A220-100s.

The new order was disclosed as the first A220 for the airline entered final assembly at Airbus facilities in Mirabel, Canada.

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer Gary Seddon said: “The A220 is set to form the backbone of our domestic and regional fleet and will support economic development in Papua New Guinea. As we continue to forecast strong growth, we have decided to increase our orders for this fuel-efficient type, bringing a whole new level of efficiency and comfort to our operations.”

Airbus’ Commercial Aircraft business EVP Sales Benoît de Saint-Exupéry added: “This is Air Niugini’s second order for the A220. We are committed to working closely with the airline as we support its fleet renewal programme.”

Combining the longest range and lowest fuel consumption, the A220 is the most modern airliner in its size category, carrying between 100 to 160 passengers on flights of up to 3,600 nautical miles (6,700 km).

Depending on cabin configuration, the A220-100 serves the 100-135 seat market, while the larger A220-300 is tailored for the 120-160 seat market.

The A220 is powered by Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation GTF engines and offers a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions per seat compared to previous generation aircraft. As with all Airbus aircraft, the A220 is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus aims for all its aircraft to be capable of operating with up to 100% SAF by 2030.