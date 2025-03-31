PATA forecasts strong recovery path to 2027

BANGKOK, 1 April 2025: International visitor arrivals to the Asia Pacific are projected to reach 813.7 million by 2027, reflecting a continued upward trend from the estimated 648.1 million in 2024 based on a medium scenario adopted by The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) latest Asia Pacific Visitor Forecasts 2025-2027.

The report presents forecasts for 39 destinations in the Asia Pacific region under mild, medium, and severe scenarios, offering critical insights for stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry.

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid remarked, “As global travel continues its strong recovery, the Asia Pacific region remains a key growth driver. This latest forecast highlights the dynamic shifts in visitor flows, policy interventions, and infrastructure improvements that will shape the region’s tourism landscape over the next three years. By understanding these evolving trends, destinations can better position themselves for sustainable growth and resilience.”

Key Highlights

Resilient Growth Trajectory: Under the medium scenario, international visitor arrivals (IVAs) to Asia Pacific are projected to reach 813.7 million by 2027, continuing the upward trend from the estimated 648.1 million in 2024.

Policy and Connectivity Driving Recovery: Simplified visa processes, expanded airline routes, and enhanced infrastructure are accelerating recovery. Initiatives such as China’s visa-free transit expansion and Thailand’s “Six Countries, One Destination” project illustrate how strategic policy shifts can drive visitor flows.

Destination Performance: China is forecast to reclaim its position as the leading inbound destination in the region, with the USA, Türkiye, and Hong Kong SAR ranking among the top performers by 2027. Meanwhile, Mongolia, Türkiye, Sri Lanka, and Japan are projected to lead in recovery rates, surpassing their pre-pandemic visitor numbers.

Top Source Markets: China is expected to remain the most significant source market for the Asia Pacific, followed by the USA, Hong Kong SAR, Korea (ROK), and India. The rising middle class in India and Southeast Asia and increased adoption of digital payment platforms and social media-driven travel inspiration are fuelling outbound travel growth.

Macro Trends Impacting the Visitor Economy: The Asia Pacific tourism landscape will continue to be shaped by economic shifts, geopolitical factors, and technological advancements. Digital transformation, sustainable tourism initiatives, and new transportation infrastructure are set to redefine travel experiences in the region.

Access to the full report

The PATA Asia Pacific Visitor Forecasts 2025-2027 report is now available for purchase at www.pata.org/research-q1v63g6n2dw/p/asia-pacific-visitor-forecasts-2025-2027.

For further information, visit www.pata.org.