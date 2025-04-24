Qatar and PAL codeshare on Doha route

DOHA, 25 April 2025: Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines have launched a partnership to expand service between Doha and Manila to improve connectivity for passengers from the Philippines travelling to Qatar and beyond.

Starting 16 June 2025, Philippine Airlines will offer daily nonstop flights between Manila and Doha. In the first phase of this strategic cooperation, Qatar Airways will codeshare on the seven weekly flights operated by Philippine Airlines.

The daily flights will depart Manila at 1850 and arrive in Doha at 2340. This will provide travellers from the Philippines with connectivity to over 170 destinations in the Qatar Airways network, spanning Africa, the Americas, Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Passengers will enjoy the luxury and comfort of transferring flights at Hamad International Airport (DOH).

Eastbound travellers arriving in Doha on Qatar Airways flights can connect with Philippine Airlines flights that depart daily from Doha at 0130 for an afternoon arrival at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 1615.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori said: “This strategic cooperation also aims to deepen the socio-economic ties between the Qatari and Filipino communities. We are proud of the new codeshare flights and look forward to delivering increased benefits to global travellers.”

Philippine Airlines President and Chief Operating Officer Captain Stanley K Ng said: “Our exciting strategic partnership with Qatar Airways enables us to offer daily frequency to Doha. This partnership will help us stimulate tourism, trade flows, and business growth in the strong bilateral relationship between the Philippines and Qatar. Our vital Overseas Filipino Workers and their families will also greatly benefit from this new partnership.”

The partner airlines will explore further opportunities for long-term collaboration, including promoting additional destinations in Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines’ respective networks and frequent flyer cooperation.

The daily nonstop flights will be operated on Philippine Airlines’ long-range Airbus A330-300 aircraft in a two-class configuration. The business class cabin will feature 18 flat-bed seats, and the economy class cabin has 341 seats.