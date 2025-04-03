KUCHING, 4 April 2025: The Borneo Inspire Legacy Awards (BILA) are open to all business events held worldwide between 2023 and 2025, BESarawak reports earlier this week.

Submissions opened on 21 March and are due to close on 15 June for all nominations. Self-nominations are accepted and are open globally.

The highly anticipated BILA Awards organised by BESarawak celebrate the outstanding legacies across the business events sector.

During the recent launch of submissions for the 2025 awards, the Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, commented: “Expanding the iconic Anak Sarawak Awards into the Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards, a global awards ceremony, has been an exciting development.

“We have many strategic partners worldwide whose actions have impacted Sarawak’s business events sector, and they deserve to be seen and recognised. It’s a chance to recognise those directly or indirectly contributing to the success of Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.”

BESarawak Chairman Dato Sri Abang Haji Abdul Karim bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg added: “We are the first and only (one) in Malaysia and Borneo to have an award programme. BILA is a platform to inspire our industry and showcase how business events can deliver value beyond the scope of the event itself.”

With 18 awards up for grabs, spread across five categories, BILA aims to honour individuals and organisations for their initiatives that positively impact Sarawak. Details are as follows:

Categories

Conventions Legacy Excellence

Sub-categories: Economic, Environmental, Social, Honorary

Exhibitions Legacy Excellence

Sub-categories: Economic, Environmental, Social, Honorary

Corporate Meetings & Incentives Corporate Social Responsibility

Sub-categories: Economic, Environmental, Social, Honorary

Sarawak Industry

Sub-categories: Economic, Environmental, Social, Honorary

Journalism

Sub-categories: Broadcast, Print/Online

Visit https://legacy360.businesseventssarawak.com/recognition/ for more information and to submit nominations. Submissions close on 15 June 2025.

For more information: https://businesseventssarawak.com/