BANGKOK, 4 April 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts officially opened Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives on 1 April 2025, welcoming guests to a secluded haven where gracious Thai hospitality meets Maldivian allure.

Located in ‘The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts’, this sophisticated retreat marks Centara’s fourth distinctive property in the Maldives.

Grand Two Bedroom Beach Pool Villa at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives.

The resort introduces 142 elegantly designed beachfront and overwater villas and residences ranging from 78 to 290 square metres. With direct access to a private stretch of beach or a serene slice of the ocean, guests can enjoy as much connection or seclusion as they desire. Each accommodation complements the island’s natural charm, featuring a private pool, Jacuzzi, or both, with select villas offering connecting options for families and groups. The Grand Two Bedroom Beach Pool Villa, Three-Bedroom Sunset Beach Pool Residence, Grand Two Bedroom Overwater Pool Villa, and Three-Bedroom Sunset Overwater Pool Residence provide the ultimate in spacious living, including indoor and outdoor lounging and dining areas, and even a fully equipped kitchenette, from which the resort’s chefs will happily serve in-villa tipples and culinary experiences for private romantic or family dining, or group entertaining.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives invites guests on a gastronomic journey across its diverse dining venues. The Gallery is a vibrant all-day dining hub featuring live tandoor and teppan grills. Bluefin brings a sophisticated Mediterranean beach club atmosphere, with fresh seafood and live music, while Coco Drift, the resort’s swim-up bar, offers laidback cocktails and light bites. Sunset Social presents a premier champagne bar set over shimmering waters, while The Club offers exclusive fine dining, featuring raw bars, expertly paired tapas and wines, and intimate buffet setups.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives,” said Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives & Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives Cluster General Manager Andrew Jansson. “From our picturesque beachfront and overwater villas to our exquisite dining and wellness journeys, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure every aspect of this magnificent property exceeds expectations. We look forward to offering travellers stays embodying Centara’s signature warm hospitality and the beauty of this Maldivian paradise.”

Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer Thirayuth Chirathivat commented: “The launch of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is a testament to our commitment to providing extraordinary guest experiences in the world’s most sought-after destinations. This resort not only completes our visionary multi-island project, The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, but also strengthens Centara’s position as a leader in the hospitality industry.”

Just a short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is designed for indulgence and discovery. Embark on transformative wellness journeys at Spa Cenvaree Retreat, an oasis of holistic well-being where immersive spa experiences rejuvenate mind, body, and spirit; explore our vibrant underwater life or enjoy family fun at the diverse children’s clubs for teenagers and little ones.

The opening of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives also signifies the completion of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a visionary project set to redefine experiential travel in this breathtaking destination. As part of this exclusive multi-island destination, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives blends sophisticated tranquillity with immersive experiences, catering to discerning travellers seeking a refined escape while also granting guests unprecedented access to the thrilling water attractions and vibrant facilities of neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.

Centara presents the Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer to celebrate its grand opening. Available for bookings until 30 June 2025 for stays until 15 October 2025, this luxurious experiential package offers more time to unwind with complimentary nights, along with meal plan upgrades, champagne, and a relaxing couples’ massage. Guests will also enjoy exclusive access to The Club lounge and a choice of captivating ocean excursions, with additional privileges for CentaraThe1 members.

For reservations and more information, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cglm/introductoryoffer

