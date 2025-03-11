Singapore’s CÉ LA VI parks for a refresh

SINGAPORE, 12 March 2025: CÉ LA VI Singapore is set to undergo an ambitious transformation of its restaurant and skybar from 17 March to June 2025.

The renovation aligns with Marina Bay Sands’ multi-year redevelopment and its enhanced focus on luxury hospitality and marks a significant milestone as the homegrown brand prepares to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Photo credit: Marina Bay Sands. CÉ LA VI in the sky.

Since 2010, CÉ LA VI has been a symbol of Singapore’s lifestyle scene. It features sky-gazing cocktails at dusk, dining experiences, live entertainment, and music against the stunning Marina Bay skyline.

The renovation project will completely transform the venue’s restaurant and bar spaces, while CÉ LA VI’s Club Lounge will continue to operate.

The renovation announcement comes as CÉ LA VI continues to expand its presence globally, with new venues on the horizon in key cities worldwide, including London (17,000 sq ft) and Miami (14,000 sq ft).