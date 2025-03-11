Superyachts signal race for marine tourism

BALI, Indonesia, 12 March 2025: The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism (MoT) is urging the country’s travel and tourism industry to rise to the challenge and focus more on high-value tourism, such as spearheading mega marina projects that draw the global superyacht community to visit Indonesia.

Asia Pacific Superyachts noted in a press statement released last week that the Ministry of Tourism is supporting the development of marinas and boating infrastructure to capitalise on the growing yachting industry across Southeast Asia and Australia”.

Photo Credit: Asia Pacific Superyachts Indonesia.

One of the new marina projects is Indonesia’s first Full-Service Yacht Marina, which was recently given the go-ahead. Asia Pacific Superyachts noted that PT Marina Development Indonesia and Pelindo have signed a contract announcing the groundbreaking of the first international-standard full-service marina in Indonesia.

This milestone project represents a significant leap forward in the country’s maritime tourism and infrastructure. The marina will be able to accommodate 180 wet berths, including more than 50 superyachts up to 90 meters in length.

It will have a modern yacht service area equipped with a travel lift capable of handling up to 200 tons and a high-quality fueling station. The development is poised to deliver world-class facilities, further positioning Indonesia as a premier destination for maritime activities.

Reporting on new marina developments, Asia Pacific Superyachts Indonesia, Captain Thomas Taatjes enthused: “We are all looking forward to a promising future for yachting and marine tourism in Indonesia.”

Further to the importance of the new marina, Marina Development Indonesia President and Director Ulf Backlund said: “Indonesia deserves a first-class marina that reflects its status as the new yachting paradise of the world. Indonesia’s distinctive location, safely positioned outside hurricane and typhoon paths, combined with its 17,000 islands, spectacular diving locations, diverse languages, cultures, and favourable weather all year long, makes Indonesia the ideal location for such a development.”

“This marina will attract global yachting enthusiasts and open up the opportunity to explore Indonesia’s natural beauty in the world’s biggest archipelago, ” Backlund concluded.

(Source: Asia Pacific Superyachts)