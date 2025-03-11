Unicorn Hospitality manages Xcape River Kwai

BANGKOK, 12 March 2025: Unicorn Hospitality, a hospitality management & consultancy firm based in Bangkok, is now managing the recently rebranded Xcape River Kwai Hotel located in Kanchanaburi province on the banks of the iconic River Kwai Noi

The riverside retreat joins the Unicorn Hospitality management and hotel consultancy firm’s portfolio of hotel clients in Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Myanmar, Vietnam and Oman.

Photo credit: Xcape River Kwai.

Following the rebrand, Unicorn Hospitality oversees the “full management of the property”, the company reports.

“Joining forces with Unicorn Hospitality will help us refine our brand and embark on this new journey together,” said Xcape River Kwai Hotel owner Thienchai Techawatanasuk.

Special Rebranding Promotion

A rebranding promotion with F&B and other perks is currently available for stays until 30 June 2025. Rooms start at THB4,500 per night. A surcharge of THB 1,500 per room per night applies for guests planning weekend or long weekend stays.

The resort is adjacent to the River Kwai at Noi Nong Ya Soi 5 Ban Wanglan, Tambon Nong Ya, Amphoe Mueang Kanchanaburi, Thailand. It is approximately 10 km from Kanchanaburi’s town centre.