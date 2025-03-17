SCAT Airlines starts flights to Munich

MUNICH, 18 March 2025: The Kazakh airline SCAT will open a new flight route from Munich to Shymkent on 27 May 2025.

Flights will operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight time will be approximately six hours.

Photo credit: SCAT Airlines.

SCAT Airlines’ home base is the airport hub in Shymkent. The carrier primarily flies to destinations in Central and Southeast Asia with its Boeing fleet and offers numerous transfer options for many cities in Kazakhstan.

It is the largest private airline in Kazakhstan and has been in the aviation business for 28 years. With flights to Munich, the airline is expanding its services to Europe, making it the third route to and from Central Asia, with destinations in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The new direct connection will help further expand the bridge between Europe and Central Asia and strengthen existing cooperation. Bavaria and Kazakhstan have a long history of economic collaboration. As a supplier of energy and raw materials, the country has become an important trading partner for Bavaria. In addition, more Bavarian companies have established production facilities in Kazakhstan.

EU citizens can travel to Kazakhstan for 30 days without a visa. Shymkent is the third largest city in the country. Its strategically good location in the south offers the opportunity to undertake tours and discover the culture and landscape.