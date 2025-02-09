CTM hires head of sales and customer services

SYDNEY, 10 February 2025: Corporate Travel Management has announced the appointment of Darren Toohey as Chief Sales & Customer Officer, effective immediately.

In this newly established role, Toohey will be instrumental in advancing CTM’s five-year growth strategy, focusing on driving new customer acquisition and delivering enhanced customer value through CTM’s market-leading technology, outstanding service and strengthened partnerships.

With two decades of experience in senior sales and leadership roles, including leading CWT’s global sales and customer retention team, Toohey brings a proven ability to drive customer-centric outcomes and build high-performing teams that consistently deliver results.

“I am excited to be joining CTM at a pivotal time for the company and the travel industry,” Toohey said. “As customer expectations continue to evolve and innovation reshapes business travel programmes, my focus will be on empowering our sales and account management teams to provide

CTM’s Global Chief Commercial Officer, Ana Pedersen, commented: “Darren’s appointment is a key step in executing our global sales and account management strategy. His leadership will be pivotal to advancing CTM’s competitiveness and ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our new and existing customers.”

About CTM

Corporate Travel Management (CTM) is an award-winning global Headquartered in Australia and with operations spanning four continents, CTM provides local service solutions for corporate events, leisure, loyalty, and wholesale travel.