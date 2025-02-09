Aman plants roots in Nai Lert Park

BANGKOK, 10 February 2025: Aman Nai Lert Bangkok will open in the Thai capital on 2 April 2025, a new urban sanctuary following in the footsteps of Aman Tokyo and Aman New York.

Located in the privately owned Nai Lert Park, the 52-suite hotel will be home to an Aman Club with dedicated spaces, a 1,500-sqm Aman Spa & Wellness Centre, and multiple dining and socialising venues alongside branded residences.

Reservations are open for stays starting on 2 April. Aman Nai Lert Bangkok brings the brand full circle from its 1988 launch of flagship property Amanpuri in Phuket and will provide a gateway to Aman’s 24 hotels and resorts in Asia.

It’s the 36th property in the Aman collection and the brand’s third global urban property after Tokyo and New York. Aman Nai Lert Bangkok shares the private parkland with the historic Nai Lert Park Heritage Home, owned by the Nai Lert family and Aman’s partner in the project. Over decades, the trees and gardens have grown, creating the lush oasis that is the park today, just a short walk from the shopping and business district of Ploenchit in downtown Bangkok.



Aman Group Chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin said: ”Thailand has played a significant role in the history of our brand, and the latest evolution, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, will offer a unique connection to the city’s rich heritage. This is enhanced by our close collaboration with the Nai Lert family, particularly Naphaporn “Lek” Bodiratnangkura, whose involvement and support have ensured the property reflects the legacy of its incredible location. Further, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok represents another milestone in our long-term vision to introduce the exceptional Aman experience to urban destinations and provide a strategic link to our properties across Asia.’

On the 19th floor, exclusive to Aman Club Founders, is an open-air terrace with skyline views, two restaurants, an atmospheric Aman Lounge, and a cigar bar. In addition, Founders will also have access to the hotel’s state-of-the-art wellness facilities.

The 1,500 sqm Aman Spa & Wellness, spanning two floors, will house both a medical clinic operated by renowned experts Hertitude Clinic and an Aman Spa. The Medical Wellness by Hertitude Clinic will include eight private clinic rooms, one examination room, an IV Lounge and a cryotherapy chamber.

The Aman Spa will offer an extensive range of hydrotherapy facilities and movement spaces on a separate floor, featuring six spa therapy rooms, a dedicated Thai massage treatment room, and the private Banya Spa House.

Situated on floors 11 through 18, the hotel’s 52 suites, starting at 94 sqm, will be among the largest in the city. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the park and city views. Encompassing an entire floor, the Aman Suite is one of the largest presidential suites in Bangkok, offering up to 713 sqm and three bedrooms with a balcony and terrace, dining room with bar counter and separate kitchen, spacious living room, private spa, entertainment room, and dedicated study.