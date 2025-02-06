CTM expands footprint to Colombia

SYDNEY, 7 February 2025: Corporate Travel Management (CTM) welcomes Colombian corporate travel and events management agency Trafalgar Tours to the CTM global network, extending servicing capabilities in South America.

CTM’s global agency network expansion and concentration of the LATAM region with the addition of Trafalgar Tours is a valuable addition to CTM’s expanding network, CTM Vice President of Agency Partnerships Programme Rafael Gonzalez explains

“Trafalgar Tours will enhance CTM’s service offering to provide exceptional local support for our customer’s specific requirements in Colombia. Their expertise and knowledge of local market dynamics align with our strategy of delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers.”

Trafalgar Tours is an established agency in the Colombian market that manages corporate travel, MICE, and tailor-made travel.

Headquartered in Australia, CTM provides local service solutions to customers of all sizes worldwide. The global agency network, part of the CTM Group, is a global network of independent corporate travel and meetings management agencies providing service expertise across approximately 100 countries.