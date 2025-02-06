Air Astana joins IATA CO2 connect project

SINGAPORE, 7 February 2025: Air Astana, home-based in Kazakhstan, has set a new benchmark for sustainability in the region by becoming the first carrier in Central Asia and CIS to participate in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) CO2 Connect initiative.

The CO2 Connect project measures emissions by collecting accurate, route-specific data based on airline operational information.

Photo credit: Air Astana.

Air Astana has joined 50 other airlines that are already participating in IATA CO2 Connect. It will provide actual operational data to enhance the accuracy of CO2 emissions calculations, contributing to the industry’s commitment to achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050.

“Aviation’s future relies on collective efforts to address climate challenges. As a member of IATA CO2 Connect, we are proud to collaborate with global airlines to drive meaningful change,” said Air Astana CEO Peter Foster.

Air Astana’s participation in IATA CO2 Connect underscores the airline’s determination to drive environmental progress in aviation regionally and globally. Air Astana continues implementing innovative practices, enhancing transparency, and contributing to the collective responsibility for a sustainable future in the aviation industry.