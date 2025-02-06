KUCHING, 7 February 2025: AirAsia offers fare bargains on domestic and international routes at the upcoming Travel Fair at Vivacity Megamall, Kuching, from 8 to 9 February 2025.

The deals are valid for travel from 22 February to 30 November 2025.

The AirAsia Travel Fair promises travel deals on flights from Kuching in Sarawak, Malaysia. It showcases 10% and 20% discounts on domestic and international routes and up to 25% off international Fly-Thru flights from Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) and Kuala Lumpur. Up to 33% off Santan meals and up to an impressive 50% discount on pre-booked checked-in baggage fees are also available.

In addition, travellers can win free flights during the fair’s special ‘Happy Hour’. The travel fair is curated for travel enthusiasts looking for budget-friendly adventures and family getaways.

