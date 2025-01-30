Air Astana adds Almaty-Mumbai flights

SINGAPORE, 31 January 2025: Air Astana is celebrating 20 years of connecting Kazakhstan and India by expanding its services with a new Almaty-Mumbai route launching on 20 April 2025.

Since entering the Indian market in 2004, the airline has steadily expanded its presence. It now operates nine weekly flights to Delhi from Almaty, with increases planned for the summer.

Photo credit: Air Astana. New Airbus A320 neo joins the fleet.

Flights from Almaty to Mumbai are scheduled thrice weekly on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday using either A320s (180 seats) or A321s (177 seats).

The first service will depart from Almaty on 20 April at 0430 and arrive in Mumbai at 0955.

The return flight will depart Mumbai at 1100 and arrive in Almaty at 1445. All times are local. Flight time to Mumbai is four hours and 50 minutes on the outbound sector and four hours and 20 minutes on the return.

Economy class return fares, including taxes, start at USD406, while business class return fares, including taxes, start at USD1,136.

“With the Indian economy growing strongly, Air Astana is delighted to launch services to Mumbai, a flourishing metropolis driven by trade, finance and enterprise. Business and leisure travellers will now be able to experience the excellence of Air Astana’s in-services when flying between Kazakhstan’s and India’s most commercial cities,” said Air Astana Chief Executive Peter Foster.

Mumbai, located on the west coast of India, bordering the Arabian Sea, is a major financial hub and home to the Bollywood film industry. It has considerable appeal as a business events venue and host for conventions and trade shows while boasting numerous tourist attractions reflecting its rich culture and history. Attractions include the Gateway of India and the Elephanta Caves.

Air Astana extends Airbus fleet

A new Airbus A320neo aircraft for Air Astana arrived in Almaty Wednesday from the manufacturer’s facility in Toulouse, France. The aircraft features a two-class cabin configuration, with 16 business class seats and 132 economy class seats.

The newly delivered aircraft is the 10th Airbus A320neo to enter the Air Astana Group fleet, which comprises 58 aircraft, predominantly from the Airbus family.