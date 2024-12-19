LH flies nonstop from Munich to Brazil

SINGAPORE, 20 December 2024: Lufthansa introduced a new direct flight last week between Munich (MUC), Germany and São Paulo (GRU) in Brazil.

The airline serves the route three times a week using a 295-seat Airbus A350-900, arguably one of the world’s most modern and fuel-efficient aircraft.

Photo credit Lufthansa. A350-900 at Munich International Airport.

The flights between the two cities depart from Munich on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

LH504: The outbound flight departs Munich (MUC) at 1145 and lands in São Paulo (GRU) at 2010. Flight time is 11 hours and 35 minutes.

LH 505: The return flight from São Paulo to Munich departs on the same day at 2205 (local time) and arrives in Munich on the following day at 1340.

The new connection will strengthen economic and cultural ties between Germany and Brazil. For Munich in particular, Brazil is now the fifth most important overseas tourist market. In 2024, the Bavarian state capital recorded an increase of around 17% in overnight stays compared to the previous year.