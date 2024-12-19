Air India gives students a fare discount

GURUGRAM, 20 December 2024: Air India has launched special, discounted fares and additional student benefits across its domestic and international route network.

New student fare benefits: The special fares provide students with up to 10% discount on base fares on all flights, 10kg extra baggage allowance, and the option of a one-time free date change upon booking on Air India’s direct channels, including airindia.com and the Air India mobile app.

The special student fares are available for bookings in the economy, premium economy and business cabins.

“With these new student fare benefits, we are making it easier and more affordable for young travellers to explore the world, connect with different cultures, and broaden their horizons. At Air India, we are committed to supporting students on their educational journeys and to making full-service flying more accessible and a rewarding experience for students”, said Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal.

Additional savings: Air India currently does not charge any convenience fee on mobile app bookings, which enables student travellers to save an additional INR 399 on domestic flights and up to INR 999 on international flights. Travellers can unlock further savings when paying via UPI, net banking, or credit/debit cards issued by Air India’s bank partners on airindia.com or the Air India mobile app. With these offers, students can potentially tap a 25% discount.

Student fare requirements

At least 12 years of age on the day of domestic travel.

Aged between 12 and 30 years on the day of travel for international travel.

Enrolled in a full-time course for at least one academic year.

Attending an educational establishment recognised, aided by, or affiliated with a central or state government, educational board, university, or accredited school or college.

Carrying a valid ID card or acceptance letter from their school, college, or university, or have a valid student visa.

Student fare bookings are available only on Air India’s direct channels: Air India’s website, mobile app, customer contact centre, and airport or city ticketing offices.