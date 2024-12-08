IATA: Solid growth in October passenger demand

SINGAPORE, 9 December 2024: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for October 2024 global passenger demand, showing total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was up 7.1% compared to October 2023.

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), was up 6.1% year-on-year. The October load factor was 83.9% (+0.8ppt compared to October 2023).

International demand rose 9.5% compared to October 2023. Capacity was up 8.6% year-on-year, and the load factor rose to 83.5% (+0.6ppt compared to October 2023).

Domestic demand rose 3.5% compared to October 2023. Capacity was up 2.0% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.5% (+1.2ppt compared to October 2023).

“Continued strong and stable demand is good news, but just as important is the steady improvement in load factors. It shows what a great job the industry is doing in flying people more efficiently,” said IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh.

“Average seat factors have risen from around 67% in the 1990s to over 83% today. Politicians considering taxing passengers off planes to reduce emissions would do well to note this. Even if fewer people fly because taxes make it too expensive, it doesn’t automatically mean reduced emissions because the planes will still fly, just with fewer passengers. That would reverse decades of hard-won progress. We need to see the planes full to generate the economic and social benefits of travel with the most minimal emissions possible.”

Regional Breakdown – International Passenger Markets

All regions showed growth for international passenger markets in October 2024 compared to October 2023. Europe had the highest load factors, and Africa showed a sharp increase, but the Americas and the Middle East suffered falls.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 17.5% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 17.2% year-on-year, and the load factor was 82.9% (+0.3ppt compared to October 2023).

European carriers had an 8.7% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 7.3% year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.7% (+1.1ppt compared to October 2023).

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 2.2% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 2.5% year-on-year, and the load factor was 80.2% (-0.2ppt compared to October 2023).

North American carriers saw a 3.2% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 2.9% year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.2% (+0.3ppt compared to October 2023).

Latin American airlines saw a 10.9% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 11.6% year-on-year. The load factor was 85.3% (-0.6ppt compared to October 2023).

African airlines saw a 10.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 5.3% year-on-year. The load factor rose to 73.2% (+3.4ppt compared to October 2023).