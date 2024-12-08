Cathay adds Brussels to its European network

HONG KONG 9, December 2024: Cathay Pacific will resume flights to Brussels in the summer of 2025 after a four-year pause due to the Covid pandemic.

Last week, the airline announced it would debut direct passenger service to Munich on 16 June 2025 with four return flights per week, marking its second route to Germany alongside its daily service to Frankfurt.

Photo credit: Cathay Pacific. CX will increase flights to Europe in the summer 2025.

Cathay Pacific’s direct flights between Hong Kong and Brussels are set to return on 3 August 2025, with four weekly flights scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The Belgian capital is not only an important political centre and transportation hub within the region but also a city steeped in history. It is also the defacto capital for the EU.

The Munich and Brussels services will be operated using Cathay Pacific’s advanced Airbus A350-900 aircraft, providing customers with fully flat beds in business, spacious seats in Premium Economy and comfort in Economy cabins.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “We are very excited to be adding Munich to our network for the first time and returning to Brussels next year, making these our 10th and 11th destinations in Europe, respectively. Hong Kong is a world-class international financial, commercial and aviation hub, and these flights will provide our customers with a direct connection between our home city and two of Europe’s important centres.”

In the summer of 2025, Cathay Pacific will operate up to 93 return passenger flights per week to Europe, up from 78 flights per week. In addition to four weekly return flights to Munich and Brussels, this includes five daily flights to London, daily flights to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Manchester, Milan, Paris and Zurich, and four weekly flights to Madrid and Barcelona, the latter being a summer seasonal service.

During 2025, Cathay projects its passenger network will reach 100 destinations worldwide.

Flight schedules HKG-BRU