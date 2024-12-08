THAI lops 30% off New Year fares

BANGKOK, 9 December 2024: Thai Airways is offering a 30% discount to domestic travellers on bookings made between 26 December 2024 and 5 January 2025 in response to a Ministry of Transportation ruling that more affordable airline travel should be available during the New Year holiday season.

The airline calls the 30% discount a New Year 2568 gift for Thai citizens planning to reunite with their families during the holiday.

The deal applies to 8,000 seats on domestic routes flown mainly by 160-seat A320s. Travellers must show their Thai national ID cards to reserve seats or present their Thai passports at the Thai Airways sales office or the THAI Contact Centre.

Flights valid for the discount scheme

For some of the above flights, the airline confirms it intends to upgrade aircraft from the Airbus A320 to Boeing 777-200ER, Boeing 787-9 or Airbus A330-300 on specific roundtrip routes such as Bangkok – Phuket, Bangkok – Chiang Mai and Bangkok – Krabi. The change will increase seat capacity on the specified routes to 24,786 to accommodate the surge in festive season travel.