Panglao shines in Skyscanner searches

MANILA, 5 November 2024: The Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT) celebrates the recognition of Panglao, Bohol, as one of Skyscanner’s Top 10 Trending Destinations for 2025, saying it was “a testament to the island’s appeal and the growing global interest in the Philippines.”

Ranked 8th on the best places to visit list, Panglao saw an impressive 77% increase in flight searches in the first half of 2024, reflecting its rising allure for international travellers.

Bohol, with Panglao Island at its heart, has gained acclaim for its diverse tourism offerings. Skyscanner describes it as another “emerging as another Asian wellness and wellbeing destination and a great alternative to more familiar places in Europe.”

Visitors are drawn to Panglao’s pristine beaches, Chocolate Hills, and eco-sites like the Loboc River and Tarsier Sanctuary, showcasing Bohol’s commitment to sustainable tourism. At the same time, its growing wellness hub status attracts travellers seeking tranquil getaways.

Skyscanner, a leading global travel platform, based these rankings on increases in flight searches between 1 January and 30 June 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Its analysis revealed a trend among UK travellers gravitating toward lesser-known yet remarkable destinations that offer unique experiences beyond Europe.