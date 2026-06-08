Myanmar expands role of tourism ministry

YANGON, 9 June 2026: Myanmar’s Ministry of Hotels and Tourism has been restructured and renamed the Ministry of Hotels, Tourism and Culture.

The change occurred on 10 April, following the 2025–2026 elections, and a subsequent Union Government ministerial reshuffle that concluded in April. Culture, which had been under the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture since 2016, moved from religious affairs to the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism. Meanwhile, the country’s religious portfolio reverted to a standalone Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Photo credit: MHTC.

Myanmar International TV noted that the shift expands the role of the hotels and tourism ministry from hotel licensing, travel service regulation, and tourism marketing, to also overseeing Myanmar’s cultural and heritage assets.

“Its unified mandate now explicitly focuses on driving cultural tourism by integrating the management of the private hospitality sector with the preservation of local traditions, fine arts, and heritage conservation,” said Myanmar International TV.

Heading the newly restructured Ministry of Hotels, Tourism and Culture (MHTC) is Union Minister U Maung Myint, who took office in April 2026 following the post-election ministerial reshuffle.

(Source: Ministry of Information, Myanmar)