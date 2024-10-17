Travelport gives Air India content wings

SINGAPORE, 18 October 2024: Travelport, a global technology company that powers travel agency bookings, and Air India report they are accelerating the launch of NDC content and servicing for Travelport-connected agencies.

Travelport is the leading distributor of Air India content globally, connecting the airline to its network of travel agencies worldwide via the Travelport+ platform. Agencies using Travelport+ will be able to quickly and easily view and compare the airline’s NDC offers alongside traditional content during Q4 2024.

“Globally, Travelport is the leading aggregator of Air India content for travel agencies,” said Travelport Global Head of Travel Partners Damian Hickey. “Our partnership is centred around a shared belief that agencies are an essential retailing channel to provide travellers with seamless, personalised experiences for every trip, even after booking. That is why Travelport’s end-to-end NDC solution will empower agencies to directly service Air India bookings so that they can manage changes across NDC and non-NDC content seamlessly.”

Travelport’s latest enhancement to the Travelport+ platform, Content Curation Layer (CCL), simplifies accessing retail-ready content and identifying the most relevant options from airlines like Air India. Travelport’s CCL uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to filter through aggregated multi-source content to deliver accurate, standardised search results, making offers easier to understand and compare. This ensures that agents can book the best options for their travellers from any source of Air India’s content based on their needs and preferences.

“Travelport is one of our preferred technology providers,” said Air India Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal. “Together, we are looking to deliver a solution that makes it easy for agents to access, sell, and service Air India’s content and offers through Travelport+.”

(SOURCE: Travelport)