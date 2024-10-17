Delta revives Shanghai flights in 2025

SINGAPORE, 18 October 2024: Delta will relaunch direct service between Los Angeles (LAX) and Shanghai (PVG) in June 2025*, using its Airbus A350-900.

With the return of Los Angeles-Shanghai service, Delta will operate 17 weekly flights between the US and China, including existing routes from Detroit and Seattle.

Photo credit: Delta. Shanghai skyline.

As customers travelling in Delta One can look forward to the new Delta One Lounge at LAX, all travellers will experience the completed airport upgrades that ensure a more comfortable and seamless journey.

“Delta remains committed to providing our Los Angeles customers with seamless access to destinations worldwide,” said Delta Senior Vice President of Network Planning Joe Esposito.