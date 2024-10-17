Delta revives Shanghai flights in 2025

SINGAPORE, 18 October 2024: Delta will relaunch direct service between Los Angeles (LAX) and Shanghai (PVG) in June 2025*, using its Airbus A350-900.
With the return of Los Angeles-Shanghai service, Delta will operate 17 weekly flights between the US and China, including existing routes from Detroit and Seattle.
As customers travelling in Delta One can look forward to the new Delta One Lounge at LAX, all travellers will experience the completed airport upgrades that ensure a more comfortable and seamless journey.
“Delta remains committed to providing our Los Angeles customers with seamless access to destinations worldwide,” said Delta Senior Vice President of Network Planning Joe Esposito.