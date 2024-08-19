Drukair expands A320 fleet

SINGAPORE, 20 August 2024: Drukair — Royal Bhutan Airlines, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Bhutan, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus to expand its international network with three A320neo and two A321XLR aircraft.

The new aircraft are scheduled for delivery starting in 2030. The airline plans to fly these aircraft out of Paro International Airport and the new airport at Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), which is envisioned to become Bhutan’s futuristic economic hub. From here, Drukair will expand its connectivity to Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia. Drukair already operates four Airbus A320 Family aircraft consisting of three A319s and one A320.

Print

Drukair is headquartered in Paro, Bhutan, and operates scheduled flights to 10 international destinations, including five countries in the South Asian region. Drukair also operates in three domestic destinations.

The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus’ best-selling A320neo Family, offering unparalleled range and performance. By incorporating new-generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo brings a 50% noise reduction, more than 20% fuel savings, and CO₂ reduction compared to previous-generation single-aisle aircraft. It also maximises passenger comfort in the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky.

The A321XLR is the next evolutionary step from the A320neo, which responds to market needs for even more range and payload, creating more value for the airlines. It will deliver an unprecedented Xtra Long Range of up to 4,700nm — 15% more range than the A321LR and with 30% lower fuel burn per seat compared with previous-generation competitor aircraft.

New flight to Dubai

Meanwhile, Drukair has confirmed that it will start a twice-weekly service from Paro to Dubai, effective 28 October 2024. Flight schedules will be confirmed shortly.