Nok Air revives its India-bound flights

BANGKOK, 20 August 2024: Starting 27 October, Nok Air plans to fly daily from its home base at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport (DMK) to Mumbai in India.

The daily flights will use a Boeing 737-800 with 189 seats. The airline, which has been subject to a delisting warning by the Thailand Stock Exchange for alleged delays in submitting financial statements, is scheduling daily flights to Mumbai from 27 October 2024 to 29 March 2025. (winter season timetable).

Reservations for the new service opened on 18 August 2024, and a check showed it was possible to book and secure a seat on the new service in November, with the airline quoting a fare of around THB6,746 (USD196.71).

The average roundtrip fare on the DMK-BOM route is USD340. In June, it reached USD471.

Flight Schedule

Flight DD938 will depart from Bangkok Don Mueang Airport (DMK) at 2205 and arrive in Mumbai (BOM) at 0105 plus a day.

Flight DD939 will depart Mumbai at 0205 and arrive in DMK at 0745.

Nok Air, home-based in DMK, will compete with Thai Lion Air on the DMK-BOM route. Thai Airways International (Suvarnabhumi Airport) flies the BKK-BOM route, and three Indian airlines, Air India and IndGo Vistara, fly the BOM-BKK route. THAI schedules 11 flights weekly, and the three Indian airlines offer daily services. The route’s average fare is USD310.

Nok Air operates four weekly flights from Don Mueang Airport (DMK) to Hyderabad (HYD) in India since last March.