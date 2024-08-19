Air Astana flies to Phu Quoc

SINGAPORE, 20 August 2024: Air Astana will launch a new service from Almaty to the holiday island of Phu Quoc in southern Vietnam, effective 28 October 2024.

Phu Quoc is a resort island famous for its beaches and crystal-clear waters, which attract travellers from all over the world.

Direct flights using an Airbus A321LR aircraft will initially serve the route twice weekly on Monday and Wednesday, with frequencies set to increase to four weekly in December.

Flights will depart from Almaty at 2245 and arrive in Phu Quoc at 0815, with return flights on Tuesday and Thursday departing Phu Quoc at 0945 and arriving in Almaty at 1550. All times local.

Round-trip economy tickets, including all fees, start at USD699. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased on the airline’s website or through authorised travel agencies. In May this year, entry into Vietnam became visa-free for Kazakh citizens.