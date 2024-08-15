Cruises score Flying Returns points

GURUGRAM, 16 August 2024: Air India and arrivia, a stand-alone travel loyalty provider and technology company, have concluded a partnership that enables Air India Flying Returns members to earn Reward Points on their cruise trips on more than 40 major cruise lines.

The deal covers cruises on Royal Caribbean International, P&O Cruises, Norwegian Cruises, MSC Cruises, Disney Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Costa, and Cunard, among many others offering over 30,000 itineraries worldwide.

Flying Returns members can earn five Reward Points for every INR100 spent on their cruise fare when booked via: flyingreturnsicruise.com.

They can also earn Reward Points on various experiences, from ultra-luxurious Caribbean escapes to once-in-a-lifetime Alaskan excursions and popular river cruises.

“We are committed to making Flying Returns a truly world-class loyalty programme, and this exciting new partnership with arrivia International is one of the many ways in which we are reimagining Flying Returns,” said Air India Head of Marketing, Loyalty & E-Commerce Sunil Suresh.

“Flying Returns is no longer just about flights. It’s about enriching travel experiences, whether our valued members enjoy those on Air India or anywhere else worldwide. We are delighted to present to our members exciting new ways to earn Reward Points beyond the conventional means in our effort to establish Flying Returns as a truly comprehensive loyalty programme.”

Arrivia International Managing Director John Williams added: “Cruising is more than just a transaction. Flying Returns members have thousands of sailings to choose from and are serviced by our expert team of knowledgeable and experienced cruise specialists via our global call centres. Our cruise specialists provide a seamless booking process with personalised assistance and expert advice to ensure that every journey exceeds expectations.”

Arrivia’s iCruise programme that powers Flying Returns is celebrating its 20th anniversary with strong industry relationships, unbeatable rates, and commitment to value. iCruise is ready to help Flying Returns members set sail on their dream vacations, offering more than 30,000 worldwide itineraries spanning oceans, rivers, and expeditions. This partnership ensures that members receive the highest quality cruise experiences while earning valuable rewards.

The cruise industry has shown impressive resilience and growth despite economic challenges. According to the CLIA State of the Industry Report, global passenger volume reached 31.7 million in 2023, a nearly 7% increase from 2019. Projections indicate ocean-going cruise passenger volume will hit 106% of 2019 levels in 2024, with gross bookings soaring over 500% year over year. Passenger volume is forecasted to approach an impressive 40 million by 2027.