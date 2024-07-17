India opens e-visas for Port Blair

SINGAPORE, 18 July 2024: Asia Pacific Superyachts (APS) Andaman Islands reports in its latest news update that India’s Port Blair Sea Port is now a designated entry port for e-visa holders.

“This news is going to be a game-changer for yachts, superyachts and cruise tourism in the Andaman Islands; the new designation will have a significant impact on those looking to cruise the clear waters of the Andaman Seas enchanting islands,” reports APS Andaman Islands director, R Rathnam.

“In the past, the Indian embassies in Southeast Asia would issue visas for the residents and nationals of that particular country. All others would have to apply for a visa in their home country, which was impossible for many yachts, and they were skipping visiting the Andamans”, Rathnam noted.

Obtaining a regular visa requires the applicant to complete the form online and wait for an appointment to visit the visa application centre to submit the passport for at least five days to process.

“This involved a lot of expenses, time and other hassles. Moreover, with the passport at the embassy, the applicant couldn’t travel anywhere else, creating a frustrating experience. Now, you can visit the official website https://indianvisaonline.gov.in and go through the online four-step application process, after which the e-visa status is communicated by email within 72 hours. You can then enter Port Blair with a copy of the approval.”

Port Blair is the gateway for a visit to experience the natural beauty of the Andaman Islands Archipelago, situated more than 1000km off the east coast in the middle of the Bay of Bengal. The archipelago is thickly covered by the deep green tropical forest supporting a profusion of wildlife that includes some extremely rare species of birds. The archipelago’s principal attractions are the beaches, exploring, and diving & snorkelling in the pristine reefs that ring most islands. www.asia-pacific-superyachts.com.