TransNusa starts flights to Subang

JAKARTA, 18 July 2024: TransNusa, headquartered in Jakarta, is planning to operate international flights starting 1 August from Jakarta to Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport, popularly known as Subang Airport in Malaysia.

The airline has a fleet of three Airbus A320s and one Comac ARJ21-700 and has been flying from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur (KLIA) since April 2023.

TransNusa Group CEO Datuk Bernard.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to be the first foreign airline to start scheduled jet aircraft operations for an international route from Subang airport,” said TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Bernard.

As of 15 July, we are the only airline offering scheduled international flights from Terminal 3, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to Subang Airport,”

Initially, TransNusa will operate a daily flight from Terminal 3, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to Subang Airport.

Flight 8B699 departs Jakarta at 1610 and arrives at the Subang Airport at 1900.

Flight 8B698 departs Subang Airport at 1930 and arrives in Jakarta at 2030.

TransNusa will use an A320 configured with 174 seats for the two-hour flight.

“We started ticket sales on 15 July,” said Datuk Bernard, adding that fares start at IDR999,000. “As an Indonesian airline that has only been operating for just 20 months, we are proud to launch daily scheduled flights to the Subang Airport.”

TransNusa’s CEO confirmed that scheduled flights from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) would continue to operate. Three daily flights are scheduled to KLIA, and four weekly flights are scheduled to Johor Bharu from Jakarta.

TransNusa closed its business operations in September 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it resumed operations in October 2022 after the introduction of new shareholders and a management team.

Within six months, the airline introduced its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur and celebrated the route’s first-year anniversary on 14 April this year.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission has since authorised the airline to operate international flights to and from Subang Airport, starting with a daily scheduled flight. This makes it the only airline flying an international service to Subang in Kuala Lumpur.

In addition to its flights to Kuala Lumpur, the airline serves Johor Bharu Malaysia, Singapore and Guangzhou, China from Jakarta.

(SOURCE; TransNusa)