A splash of colour for MH A330s

KUALA LUMPUR, 16 July 2024: Malaysia Airlines’ first A330neo recently rolled out of the Airbus paint shop in Toulouse, showcasing the airline’s signature Malaysia flag livery.

The completion of the painting phase marks a significant milestone in the aircraft’s production journey. Next, the aircraft will be equipped with its state-of-the-art Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and undergo performance tests in preparation for its first flight.

During this stage, all cabin systems will be tested including comprehensive air flow and conditioning checks, lighting, galleys, lavatories, seating, and in-flight entertainment systems.

Simultaneously, Airbus will conduct advanced general performance tests to ensure the aircraft meets all specifications and is ready for delivery. Malaysia Airlines is set to receive its first A330neo in Q3 this year.

The introduction of the A330neo is an important component of the Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) fleet renewal strategy, initiated in 2022 by selecting 20 A330neo aircraft. The A330neo will serve routes across Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.