Air India launches baggage tracking feature

GURUGRAM, 16 July 2024: Air India has rolled out an easy-to-use baggage tracking feature on its mobile app and website.

Real-time baggage tracking information from its network airports and a scalable cloud application will keep passengers in touch with their baggage throughout the journey and significantly reduce concern about their checked-in bags. Air India is one of just a few airlines worldwide that provide this convenience directly to guests without any intervention from airline staff.

Designed and developed by Air India’s digital technology and design teams in collaboration with the airline’s airport operations department, the feature offers a convenient option for end-to-end baggage tracking with minimal data entry.

Passengers can track their checked-in bags by scanning their baggage receipts’ barcodes. Alternatively, this information becomes automatically available in the ‘My Trips’ section of the mobile app soon after the bags are checked if the trip has been added there. The feature is also available under the Book & Manage section of the Air India website under the ‘Track Your Bags’ tab.

Other important features

• Real-time updates: Important details about checked-in bags, such as current location, transit status, and baggage arrival details, along with the local time of events, are provided easily. The status coverage includes all important baggage touchpoints where baggage tracking technology is available, such as check-in, security clearance, aircraft loading, transfers, and arrival in the baggage claim area.

• Tracking of code-share and interline flights: End-to-end baggage tracking will be available across multiple flight segments on Air India. In addition, if the journey includes segments from other airlines in interline or code-share connections belonging to the same reservation, then tracking from those segments is also provided.

• Comprehensive tracking: For guests with multiple checked-in bags, detailed tracking information for each bag is available on a user-friendly interface. Timely notification is also provided via the mobile app when the baggage is checked in. An enhanced range of notifications significant to the tracking experience, like baggage carousel information on arrival, are also in the pipeline.

“In our sustained efforts to enhance the guest experience by embracing innovative digital technology, we can now provide real-time baggage status to our guests,” said Air India Chief Digital and Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy. “Our mobile app is the ideal platform for our guests to use this feature as it provides specific baggage-related information as part of the ‘My Trips’ segment. Guests can also add baggage tags easily by scanning with the mobile phone’s camera.”