Qantas launches Perth-Paris service

SINGAPORE, 16 July 2024: Qantas is flying direct to Paris from Perth, connecting Australia and France for the first time.

The new direct flights between Perth and Paris mark the return of the Flying Kangaroo operating services to the City of Light for the first time in 20 years.

The route will cut around three hours off the fastest travel time between the two cities and is the longest nonstop flight to France from anywhere in the world.

Flights will initially operate four times per week during the busy European summer and the Olympic and Paralympic Games before moving to three services per week from mid-August. The new route will add 75,000 seats between Australia and Europe each year.

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson said the national carrier’s return to Paris followed the success of its nonstop services in Europe.

“There is a lot of excitement amongst our customers and crew that Qantas is returning to Paris and that it’s a nonstop flight between Perth and Paris,” Hudson said.

“In recent years, we have seen a significant increase in customers wanting to fly direct on long haul routes and avoiding stopovers wherever possible. Our direct flights from Perth to London and Rome have some of the highest customer satisfaction on our international network. With these new flights, our customers can depart Perth in the evening and arrive in Paris in time to enjoy brunch overlooking the Eiffel Tower.”

Western Australian Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism Rita Saffioti said direct flights formed a major part of the WA Government’s overarching tourism strategy.

“We know that people are more likely to travel to places they can access easily, so this is another big win for tourism in Western Australia.

“With seamless connections from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and other major cities, Perth will be the gateway to Paris for Australia. For French tourists visiting Australia’s natural wonders, Qantas has connections to more than 60 destinations across the country.

The new service will use the airline’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, specially designed for long-haul travel.

The route launch follows the recent announcement of a landmark agreement between Qantas and Perth Airport that will help unlock the airline’s western hub, which, along with the group’s fleet renewal programme, will see the group add 4.4 million additional seats to and from Perth by 2031.