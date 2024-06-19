Ritz Carlton Bali names GM

DENPASAR, Indonesia, 20 June 2024: Ritz-Carlton, Bali, welcomes Go Kondo as the resort’s new General Manager.

With over 25 years of experience in luxury hospitality spanning Asia Pacific, Middle East and Europe, Go Kondo brings a wealth of global experience to lead The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Having previously served as the General Manager of W Osaka, Go has opened the first W brand in Japan and received numerous awards, including the Travel+Leisure Awards 2023 for Best City Hotel.

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares beachfront property with an elevated cliff-top setting, Ritz-Carlton, Bali, features 313 oceanfront suites.