SHG hires COO based in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 20 June 2024: Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) has announced the appointment of Philipp Knuepfer as the new Chief Operating Officer of Sunset Hotels & Resorts.

He joins SHG, having accumulated over 20 years of international experience in luxury hospitality. The strategic hire follows SHG’s recent announcement of the new Sunset Hotels & Resorts and an expansion plan to operate 20 new hotels by the end of 2025.

At the start of 2024, SHG accelerated its hotel portfolio expansion by taking over the renowned Gran Hotel La Florida in Barcelona. The hotel will be renovated in time for its 100-year anniversary in 2025. Sunset Hotels & Resorts currently operates a portfolio of five hotels, with a strong pipeline of projects in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Khuepfer joined SHG from Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, where, as Area Vice President and General Manager, he managed the Group’s portfolio in Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer, he will be based at the SHG Singapore office, adding value for the Group’s investors and stakeholders in Asia.

SHG has already established a solid presence in South Asia with homegrown brands Attiko, Azure Beach, and Hanu coming soon to Vietnam, and the multi-acclaimed hotspot SUSHISAMBA which is set to open in the Capital Tower building in Singapore in July. Asia is a key market for SHG and promises an exciting pipeline of extraordinary lifestyle hospitality experiences in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Sunset Hotels & Resorts CEO Jaime Buxo Clos welcomes Philipp on board, saying, “Our new COO will play a fundamental role in driving the growth of Sunset Hotels & Resorts, while further elevating the Group’s presence in Asia.”

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Founded in 2011, the Group has a presence in 17 countries. SHG’s portfolio includes METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Mott 32, Black Tap, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola and Raise Fitness & Wellness.

2023 saw the opening of Azure Beach Marbella, Isola Marbella, Bar de Lola Marbella, Mott 32 Dubai, Signor Sassi Dubai, METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella, Yalikavak Marina Hotel Bodrum, Mood Jordan, Raise Marbella, and Santana Bali.