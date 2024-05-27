Smoothing out flights for two festivals

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 May 2024: AirAsia reminds Malaysian passengers travelling during the upcoming festive celebration periods to adhere to a recently released travel advisory to ensure a smoother travel experience in light of the extra demand during a peak travel period.

Passengers are being asked to self-check via the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly airasia Superapp). Self-check-in is complimentary and available as early as 14 days up to one hour before the scheduled departure time. Guests are encouraged to perform mobile check-in via the AirAsia MOVE app and obtain their electronic Boarding Passes to minimise physical contact and crowding at the airport.

Counter check-in service will only be available for guests with reduced mobility, those travelling with an infant (under 24 months of age), pregnant guests, senior citizens and young guests travelling alone.

Guests with reduced mobility may pre-book Special Assistance (Wheelchair Service) at the time of booking or via “My Bookings” tab on the AirAsia MOVE app at least four hours before the scheduled flight departure time.

Arrive early at the airport, at least two hours before your domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. The check-in counter will close 60 minutes before the scheduled departure time at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) and 45 minutes before departure at other airports in Malaysia for domestic flights.

Kaamatan and Gawai

Celebrated in Sabah and Sarawak, Kaamatan and Gawai are both rice harvest festivals, but each has a rich history and culture of deeply rooted traditions.

The indigenous people of Sabah celebrate Kaamatan on 30 and 31 May. The word ‘Kaamatan’ originated from the Kadazan-Dusun term for “harvest.”

During the paddy harvesting period, villagers, citizens and native folk alike partake in a series of auspicious rituals as homage to Huminodun, the maiden daughter of God Kinoingan. Legend believes that Huminodun sacrificed herself by ‘sowing’ her body and spirit into the ground, which transformed them into lush food and crops that saved humankind during a long famine.

Kaamatan in modern times has evolved to include a number of fun activities for Sabahans — most prominently, the Unduk Ngadau beauty pageant that is held annually in the state.

Hari Gawai, or Gawai Dayak, is celebrated officially in Sarawak on June 1 and 2 each year to mark the end of the harvest season by paying tributes to the gods who’ve sent good fortunes and blessings, but preparations and festivities will usually start weeks beforehand.

The Dayak community comprises Ibans, Bidayuh, Kayan, Kenyah, Kelabit, Murut and many more ethnicities and Gawai is revered as an auspicious thanksgiving and harvest festival that honours the state’s indigenous heritage whilst marking an abundance of bountiful yields. The brewing of tuak, traditional rice wine and merrymaking during this special time of the year, is an integral part of the community spirit in Hari Gawai. Today, many local folk in longhouses and small villages still practise these traditions right to the tiny details.