SINGAPORE, 27 March 2024: Pandaw introduces its latest addition to Land & River Tours – The Wonders of the Himalayas, a 16-night tour highlighting visits to Paro in Bhutan and Darjeeling, India.

This unique and breathtaking new tour takes intrepid travellers high into the Eastern Himalayan mountain range via land, river and rail through this lesser-visited natural and cultural hotspot.

Photo credit: Pandaw.

This 16-night grand tour of the Eastern Himalayan region combines a six-night discovery tour of Bhutan, Pandaw’s Brahmaputra river expedition, and a three-night post-cruise stay in Darjeeling. Available on multiple dates through mid-2025, this exciting new tour is now open for bookings for preferred staterooms onboard.

Wonders of the Himalayas

PARO TO BAGDOGRA

16 nights

FROM USD9,296 per person.

Explore the mystical Eastern Himalayas on this new cruise and land tour with Pandaw. Discover the Kingdom of Bhutan, including the famous cliff-top monasteries and a unique way of life that remains largely unchanged and uninfluenced by the modern world.

From Bhutan, travel to North Eastern India and Assam for a seven-night river expedition along the Brahmaputra River, including a jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park.

Trip highlight: Paro Bhutan

Paro, a quaint town nestled amidst the Himalayas, is a paradise for nature lovers and spiritual seekers alike. Here are some of the top attractions and tours you will experience in Paro, Bhutan.

Taktsang Monastery (Tiger’s Nest): This iconic monastery clings precariously to a cliffside, offering stunning views of the Paro Valley. Hiking to the monastery is a must for any visitor to Paro.

Rinpung Dzong: This massive fortress-monastery is an architectural marvel and a great place to learn about Bhutanese history and culture.

Kyichu Lhakhang: One of the oldest temples in Bhutan, Kyichu Lhakhang is believed to have been built in the 7th century. The temple houses numerous religious artefacts and offers a glimpse into Bhutan’s rich Buddhist heritage.

Chele La Pass: If you’re looking for an adventure, hike or bike to the Chele La Pass, which offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. Paro is a great place for hiking, with trails to suit all experience levels.

Weekend Market: Browse the Paro Weekend Market for souvenirs, such as handcrafted prayer wheels, bowls, and textiles made by local artisans.

Bhutan is known for its colourful festivals, and if you visit during the right time of year, you’ll likely be able to experience one.

Note: Medium fitness is required for a soft hike in Bhutan. The weather in Bhutan and Assam can be very cold during winter months. Check the average temperatures for your departure date and pack accordingly.

