AirAsia resumes direct flights to Vientiane

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 March 2024: AirAsia Malaysia (AK) will resume flights on the Kuala Lumpur-Vientiane route starting 2 July 2024 with a twice-weekly service on Tuesday and Saturday.

This marks a significant milestone as AirAsia Malaysia becomes the only airline offering direct flights to all 10 ASEAN countries. Vientiane is the last piece of the jigsaw without a direct flight from Kuala Lumpur since 2020.

AirAsia’s network covers a region home to about 800 million people, and its low-cost fares facilitate connectivity, fostering economic growth and cultural exchange as more people can fly than ever before.

As the biggest low-cost airline in ASEAN regarding passenger volume, the airline plays a crucial role in the region’s economic development. Its significant spillover effects contribute to job creation, increase tourist spending, and benefit other sectors.

The resumption of twice-weekly flights to Vientiane, the capital city of Laos, will contribute to regional connectivity in line with the Lao government’s aim to attract 2.7 million foreign tourists in 2024. In 2019, AirAsia flew close to 50,000 guests between Kuala Lumpur and Vientiane, solidifying its position as the top airline for this route.

Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, Bo Lingam commented: “ASEAN is where our brand and footprint is the strongest, and we are proud to be a truly ASEAN airline with the resumption of this route. Our commitment to ASEAN is steadfast, and we have built an ASEAN airline in five countries, connecting 130 destinations across the region and beyond.

“We have not only made travel accessible for millions in ASEAN but also contributed significantly to the economies of these nations. AirAsia remains dedicated to serving the people in the region, and the completion of our network with all 10 ASEAN countries is a significant step towards growing the region while making the world smaller.

“As an ASEAN airline, we will continue to champion its integration through the continued support of the ASEAN Open Skies Policy to increase regional and domestic connectivity and enhance ASEAN trade opportunities through the liberalisation of air travel under the single, unified air transport market.”

In celebration of this announcement, flights from Kuala Lumpur to Vientiane are available for booking from now until 7 April 2024 from only MYR99 all-in* one-way and from USD39 all-in* one-way from Vientiane to Kuala Lumpur for the travel period between 2 July 2024 and 30 November 2024. The promotional fares are available for booking on airasia.com and the AirAsia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp).

Located on the banks of the Mekong River, Vientiane, the capital of Laos, attracts travellers with its charm and rich culture. From its vibrant traditions to Buddhist influences and echoes of French colonialism, Vientiane offers a mix of history and modernity.

The city has several must-see attractions, such as the Wat Si Saket, a historic temple known for its unique architecture, and the Pha That Luang. This gold-covered large Buddhist stupa is Laos’s most important national monument. Visitors can also explore the bustling Morning Market, where they can buy traditional handicrafts, exquisite silk fabrics, and fresh produce. Another notable landmark is the Patuxai Victory Monument, symbolising Laotian resilience and independence.

*The promotional all-in fares include airport taxes, MAVCOM fees, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions apply. Subject to regulatory approvals. T&C apply.