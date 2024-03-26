Early birds catch ITB India discount

SINGAPORE, 27 March 2024: Early bird rates that lop off 15% from the 2024 booth rental fees for the upcoming ITB India are due to end on 14 May.

ITB India 2024 will be held from 11 to 13 September 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India.

ITB India is a three-in-one B2B travel show co-located with MICE Show India and Travel Tech India, which delivers networking opportunities and business appointments with key players in the Indian travel market.

Exhibitors will gain comprehensive pre-schedule meetings with buyers from India and neighbouring South Asian regions, offering opportunities to build bridges with South Asian travel buyers.

Buyers are pre-qualified serious travel procurement professionals from one, two and three-tier cities in Indian and South Asian outbound and domestic markets.

Invited travel buyers cover key segments of the travel industry, mainly MICE, corporate, and leisure travel markets. ITB India estimates buyers have a collective purchasing power of more than USD1 million. About 70% of attending buyers are C-level profiles with decision-making responsibility.

Contact our exhibitor team at [email protected] or download our sales brochure to find out more.

Look out for these shows

Travel Meet Asia

3 – 4 July 2024

Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), Jakarta, Indonesia

The premium tradeshow is for market-focused networking, engagements, and thought leadership. Travel Meet Asia provides you with opportunities to unlock key potentials in specific source markets or regions.

ITB Asia

23 – 25 October 2024

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

The annual three-day B2B trade show and convention will feature exhibiting companies globally and cover MICE, Leisure, and Corporate Travel.

MICE Show Asia

23 – 25 October 2024

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

An unmissable event for the meeting industry in APAC, MICE Show Asia is where the incentive travel, meetings and events industries come together to connect and build the future of MICE.

Travel Tech Asia

23 – 25 October 2024

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Travel Tech Asia is where the latest technologies, emerging trends, leading travel brands, and innovative startups are all in one place to create new possibilities in travel.