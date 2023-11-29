Vistajet takes the crown for private flights

SINGAPORE, 30 November 2023: VistaJet, a global business aviation company, has been honoured by Robb Report Hong Kong as the ‘Best of the Best’ in the aviation category for 2023.

VistaJet also clinched the title of ‘Best AOC Charter Operator’ from the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) for the fifth year running*.

‘Best of the Best’ by Robb Report Hong Kong is an annual print and digital compendium in which the best brands, products, services, places, and experiences are bestowed with the ultimate accolade, celebrating the marriage of remarkable craftsmanship, exceptional design, and impeccable quality.

The private aviation community votes for the AsBAA Icons of Aviation Awards to recognise best business practices.

By the end of September 2023, Vista’s total flight hours grew by over 22% globally across its leading VistaJet and XO brands. The Group’s strong growth included rapid expansion in Asia, which witnessed an impressive 68% growth rate in flight hours year-on-year. The VistaJet Programme membership delivered an increase of over 40% globally and 16% in Asia year-on-year. Add-on hours by existing Members grew 46% year-on-year for Vista and 13% in Asia as demand for private travel remains strong.

The demand for ultra-long-range travel to and from Asia has significantly propelled this growth. This has been serviced by the Vista Members’ fleet of more than 360 aircraft covering all categories, from short-range aircraft to its flagship Global 7500, the largest and longest-range business jet in the world, able to fly 17 hours nonstop.

* The last AsBAA Icons of Aviation Awards took place in 2019. The event was placed on hold between 2020 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.