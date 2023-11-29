SINGAPORE, 30 November 2023: This week, RV Kindat Pandaw welcomed its first batch of travellers to India’s North Eastern Assam region for the start of a 7-night Mighty Brahmaputra cruise to launch India’s prime sailing season.

Exploring this relatively untouched region in the shadow of the Himalayas by river is the only way to explore, and the eight-day adventure, starting and ending in the region’s main transportation hub, of Guwahati, offers a unique experience for those seeking a trip beyond the norm.

New combo cruise of India’s famous rivers

A grand combo tour of India sails for 19 days along the glorious Ganges and mighty Brahmaputra rivers. Pandaw’s newest combo cruise invites you to experience the best of India’s waterways aboard timeless colonial river ships.

A packed itinerary includes safaris at two of India’s largest national parks, home to tigers, elephants, a myriad of birdlife as well as the famous Indian one-horned rhino, plus exploration of the beautiful city of Guwahati, the famous Assam tea plantations and silk villages.

Guests can add one of the pre and post-cruise packages to Dehli & the Golden Triangle to round off a truly ‘All India’ experience.

Limited cabins remain for early 2024 trips. Book your place today by visiting pandaw.com, or by contacting Pandaw at email: [email protected]

The Upper Ganges & Brahmaputra River

VARANASI / KOLKATA / GUWAHATI

19 nights

FROM USD9,287

Inclusive of flights and transfers between Kolkata and Guwahati.

For more details of the itinerary and cruise dates.