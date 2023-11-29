Air Arabia opens route to Phuket

SINGAPORE, 30 November 2023: Air Arabia, a low-cost airline based in Sharjah, UAE, will launch a new route to Phuket, Thailand, starting 15 December.

The nonstop flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Phuket International Airport four times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday), providing travellers with even more convenient and affordable options to explore one of Southeast Asia’s most famous island destinations.

Photo credit: Air Arabia.

Air Arabia Group chief executive officer Adel Al Ali stated: “We are glad to introduce Phuket as the latest addition to our growing network, which will further expand our footprint in the Thai market. This new route reflects our commitment to provide our customers with diverse travel options.”

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft. It already flies to Bangkok from its home base, Sharjah. Flight time is six hours and 24 minutes. The cheapest deal on a one-way fare from Sharjah to Phuket is USD390.

Schedule Sharjah – Phuket