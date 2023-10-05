Tourism New Zealand recruits Taika Waititi

BANGKOK, 6 October 2023: Celebrated New Zealand actor and director Taika Waititi, has teamed up with Tourism New Zealand to deliver a new promotional film.

With Taika busy on set filming Our Flag Means Death Season 2 – for which Aotearoa New Zealand is the official shoot location – Taika and Tourism New Zealand enlisted real-life stunt double, Jade Daniels, to help undertake the epic task of presenting New Zealand to the world.

Directed by Jackie van Beek, the playful short film ‘No Place Like It On Earth’ showcases the thrilling sights and experiences travellers can find in Aotearoa, New Zealand, with a line-up of landscapes so mesmerising, no one may notice the star of the show may or may not be who he seems.

From whitewater rafting in Rotorua and a scenic flight over Mount Tarawera, to dolphin watching in Kaikōura and wine tasting in Auckland, Waititi and Daniels’ jaw-dropping travels leave both convinced that there’s no place like New Zealand on earth.

Scenes filmed or depicted in iconic locations around New Zealand for Our Flag Means Death Season 2 include Bethell’s Beach, Piha Beach, and the Bay of Islands; each offering awe-inspiring natural beauty fit for a swashbuckling romantic comedy.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 is not the only series filmed in New Zealand. The country has been the backdrop for many productions such as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

You can spot recognisable New Zealand locations in Our Flag Means Death Season 2 from 5th October 2023 on HBO Max and partners.

To watch the 100% Pure New Zealand production ‘No Place Like It On Earth’ and discover more filming locations in New Zealand, visit https://www.newzealand.com/int/campaign/our-flag-means-death/